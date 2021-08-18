South Dakota health officials say third COVID-19 vaccine available to immunocompromised individuals

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health has announced that a third shot of both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are now available for immunocompromised individuals.

On Wednesday, the U.S. health officials recommended that all Americans get a COVID-19 booster shot eight months after getting their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

“We are inviting all immunocompromised residents to further protect themselves from COVID-19 and obtain a third COVID-19 shot after speaking with their doctors,” Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health said in a press release. “Residents can access vaccines the same way they did their first shots, and there is no cost to them.”

The CDC says the booster shot will ensure protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is failing.

Officials expect the booster doses to begin the week of Sept. 20.