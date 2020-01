SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota health officials have confirmed a 4th death due to the flu.

A report released today shows more than 3,000 confirmed cases of the flu. Almost 100 people have also been hospitalized in South Dakota.

Nationwide, the CDC estimates there have been at least 15 million flu illnesses, 140,000 hospitalizations and 8,200 deaths from the flu.