South Dakota Governor to push private youth facility reform

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will push for a state oversight of privately-run treatment facilities for youth after long-standing allegations of abuse were discovered at one facility.

The governor plans to change how private treatment facilities for youth are licensed and inspected by the state. Her recommendations come after an investigative report from South Dakota News Watch found that young adults at one South Dakota facility suffered physical, mental and sexual abuse for a decade.

The state had limited oversight of the facility. Noem says her plan includes a “comprehensive list of recommendations” to overhaul how private youth treatment facilities are regulated in the 2020 legislative session.

