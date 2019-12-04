South Dakota governor backs funding to plug abandoned wells

BUFFALO, S.D. (AP) – A proposal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to plug 40 abandoned natural gas wells is pending legislation approval.

Noem has allotted $727,700 in state money in her fiscal year 2021 budget proposal to plug the wells.

Though state environmental regulators said the orphaned wells do not pose an immediate environmental risk, Noem was clear she would like the situation resolved as soon as possible.

