South Dakota governor and law enforcement remembering Gene Abdallah

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has lost a long-time public servant. Gene Abdallah has passed away, his son Scott confirms. He was 83 years old.

Born in 1936, he served both in the South Dakota House of Representatives and the Senate. But his public service goes well beyond that.

South Dakota’s law enforcement and Gov. Kristi Noem paid their respects on social media throughout the day.

He was also superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, which you see mentioned in a tweet today from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety as they pay their respects.

Gene Abdallah served as Superintendent of the @SDHighwayPatrol from 1995-2000. Thank you for your service. @SDPublicSafety and @SDHighwayPatrol send condolences to his family. #keepSDsafe https://t.co/8xZqWyiXwk — SDPublicSafety (@SDPublicSafety) November 2, 2019

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office paid tribute in a tweet, describing Abdallah as a “legendary lawman.”

We are saddened to learn of the death of legendary lawman Gene Abdallah, a former Minnehaha County Deputy Sheriff, Superintendent of the SD Highway Patrol, and United States Marshal. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/6atWID2Pz7 — Minnehaha Sheriff (@MinnehahaCounty) November 2, 2019

Sioux Falls Police sent out this tweet attributed to Chief Burns today, posting “we are grateful for his long service and impact upon public safety across our state. Rest in peace sir.”

It is with a heavy heart that we received the news this morning of the passing of Gene Abdallah. We are grateful for his long service and impact upon public safety across our state. Rest in peace sir. Chief Burns — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) November 2, 2019

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has high praise for Abdallah, describing him in this tweet today as quote “a South Dakota institution.” The governor goes on to say here that Abdallah quote “was a force to be reckoned with and a lifelong supporter of our state’s law enforcement.”

Gene was a South Dakota institution. He was a force to be reckoned with and a lifelong supporter of our state’s law enforcement. We served together in the State Legislature… he was a friend. He will be missed. https://t.co/CwgYVNqwXz — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) November 2, 2019

Gene’s son, Scott, tells KELOLAND News that his father served as a U.S. Marshal for 12 years, and is in the South Dakota Hall of Fame, as well.