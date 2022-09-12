SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is among 22 governors questioning President Joe Biden’s authority to cancel student loan debt.

In a letter sent to Biden, Noem and the governors opposed the recent $10,000 debt forgiveness for some borrowers. They claim that the decision will shift the burden of debt from the wealthy to working Americans, especially low-income Americans.

“College may not be the right decision for every American, but for the students who took out the loans, it was their decisions: able adults and willing borrowers who knowingly agreed to the terms of the loan and consented to taking on debt in exchange for taking classes,” said Governor Noem and the other governors. “A high-cost degree is not the key to unlocking the American Dream – hard work and personal responsibility is.”

Noem was joined by governors from Iowa, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.