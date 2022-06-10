SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Republicans will be gathering for their state convention in less than two weeks.

Ahead of the event, which will be held in Watertown, officials say fake accounts are registering to attend. On the event’s website, the standard delegate for Saturday Floor Access is charging $1 and the ticket provides insight to the issue.

“Due to a large influx of fake registrations under the free option for registering as a standard delegate, we are charging $1 to limit the fake registrations by requiring a small charge,” the text with the online ticket option says. “Refunds for the $1 will be issued at the convention upon request.”

A screenshot of the website signup for the South Dakota GOP state convention.

SD GOP chairman Dan Lederman told KELOLAND News he encourages real GOP delegates to get registered and participate in the events, meals and convention at sdgop.com.

“It might be more amusing if they were clever or funny, but that would require creativity,” Lederman said about the fake registrations. “In this day and age when people don’t have to get off the couch to block people they hate, we do have a number of fake “free registrations” to the party’s convention in Watertown in two weeks. They’re trying to block those who want to participate in the process, and they’re trying to block the state’s news media from attending by clogging those registrations as well.”

Lederman said the GOP convention could be one of the largest state conventions in state history.

“With well over one thousand Republican delegates who are eligible to register and participate in the convention, this looks to be a great event, with standing room only for the final elections on Saturday of Convention week,” Lederman said.

The VIP All Access Bundle costs $300 and includes hospitality access and a signed copy of Governor Kristi Noem’s book ‘Not My First Rodeo.’

At the South Dakota GOP Convention, Republicans will nominate positions of Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, PUC, state treasurer, state auditor, and school and public lands commissioner.

The three-day convention begins on Thursday, June 23 and ends Saturday, June 25.