South Dakota girl killed in Minnesota storms that spawned 2 tornadoes

MANKATO, MN (Associated Press) — A line of strong storms brought damaging winds and at least a couple tornadoes to Minnesota and western Wisconsin early Friday, causing at least one death.

Authorities in Mankato say a 4-year-old girl died when a tree branch fell on a tent at a city park around 2:30 a.m. The girl was from South Dakota and was with her family at the park for an annual powwow.

Winds gusted to 64 mph at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport just after 3 a.m. The National Weather Service reports the storms spawned at least a couple tornadoes, one in Burnsville and the other in Apple Valley.

