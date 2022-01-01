South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks reminds people to be safe on frozen bodies of water

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As fishermen head out onto the ice this winter, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is reminding people to be extra cautious.

Conservation officers say you should have the proper equipment with you and watch out for heaves, open water and other dangerous spots when out on the ice.

“Anytime you go out on a frozen body of water out on the ice, you can’t be 100%. It’s never 100% safe. There’s always factors out there whether it be wind breaking ice up. Whether is be a spring in the area, heaves, things like that,” conservation officer Nick Cochran said.

Cochran also says people should have ice picks, a throwable flotation device with a rope, GPS and other items to stay warm.