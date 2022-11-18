SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been more than 500 cases of the flu reported in South Dakota this flu season.

The South Dakota Department of Health tracks the flu season starting in early October and until mid May. Through the first five weeks of the 2022-23 flu season, there’s been 529 confirmed cases, 16 hospitalizations and no deaths.

In the past week, 260 flu cases were confirmed and 10 new hospitalizations were reported in Brown, Meade, Pennington and Roberts Counties.

Influenza activity remains at the “local” level.

Flu season typically peaks in February in South Dakota. Last year, there were 11,289 flu cases with 284 hospitalizations and 22 deaths.

You can find more flu-related information on the DOH website.