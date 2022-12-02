SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were more than 1,100 new flu cases in the past week, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

For the week ending on Saturday, Nov. 26, the DOH said 1,155 new cases were confirmed along with 54 new flu-related hospitalizations. There’s been no flu-related deaths during the 2022-23 flu season.

According to providers at Avera and Sanford in Sioux Falls, influenza, RSV and strep throat are all currently in circulation.

In total, there’s been 2,266 flu cases and 98 hospitalizations so far.

Influenza activity is now listed as the “regional” level.

Flu season typically peaks in February in South Dakota. Last year, there were 11,289 flu cases with 284 hospitalizations and 22 deaths. You can find more flu-related information on the DOH website.