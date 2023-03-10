SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022-2023 flu season now has the highest level of cases recorded, according to data from the South Dakota Department of Health.

In the past week, the state health department reported 152 new flu cases, which brought the season total to 14,889 confirmed cases.

There were 8 new influenza-associated hospitalizations in Davison, Hanson, Lincoln, Minnehaha, and Pennington counties last week. There have now been 647 hospitalizations this season.

No new flu deaths were reported this week. This season, there have been 27 deaths, according to the DOH.

Flu activity is listed at the “local” level in South Dakota.

Last year, there were 22 flu deaths, 284 hospitalizations and 11,289 flu cases, peaking during the first week of January.