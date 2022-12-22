SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is seeing a spike in flu cases right before the holidays.

The latest report from the Department of Health shows 2,817 new cases were confirmed last week. So far this flu season, there have been 9,571 flu cases, 350 hospitalizations and eight deaths.

Graph from South Dakota Department of Health.

In the last week, there were 74 flu patients that had to be hospitalized.

The DOH says influenza activity is now considered “widespread” in South Dakota.

Doctors say it’s not too late to get vaccinations for the flu and to seek medical help if symptoms worsen.

Last year, there were 22 flu deaths, 284 hospitalizations and 11,289 flu cases, peaking during the first week of January.