SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of new flu cases in South Dakota continues to fall, according to the latest data from the South Dakota Department of Health.

In the week ending Jan. 14, there were 331 new confirmed flu cases, 16 new hospitalizations and no new deaths. For the 2022-23 flu season, there’s been 13,616 total cases, 583 hospitalizations and 21 deaths.

Flu chart from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Flu activity is listed at the “local” level in South Dakota.

Doctors say it’s not too late to get vaccinations for the flu and to seek medical help if symptoms worsen.

Last year, there were 22 flu deaths, 284 hospitalizations and 11,289 flu cases, peaking during the first week of January.