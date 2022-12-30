SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The death toll from the 2022-23 flu season is now at 12 in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported two new flu-related deaths in the past week ending on Dec. 24. The two deaths were in Grant and Minnehaha Counties.

There were 1,781 new confirmed cases of the flu bringing the season total case count up to 11,524. There were 66 new hospitalizations and there have been a total of 438 hospitalizations this flu season.

Graph from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Flu activity remains at a “widespread level” in South Dakota.

Doctors say it’s not too late to get vaccinations for the flu and to seek medical help if symptoms worsen.

Last year, there were 22 flu deaths, 284 hospitalizations and 11,289 flu cases, peaking during the first week of January.