SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll in the 2022-23 flu season is now at 25, according to the latest data from the South Dakota Department of Health.

In the last week, one new flu-related death was reported in Codington County. For the week ending Jan. 21, there were 233 new flu cases and 12 new hospitalizations.

So far this flu season, there have been 13,850 flu cases, 596 hospitalizations and 25 deaths.

Flu activity is listed at the “local” level in South Dakota.

Doctors say it’s not too late to get vaccinations for the flu and to seek medical help if symptoms worsen.

Last year, there were 22 flu deaths, 284 hospitalizations and 11,289 flu cases, peaking during the first week of January.