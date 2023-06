RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Four South Dakota firefighters are stationed in northern Minnesota, along the Canadian border.

The fire department posted this picture of Engine 611 on Twitter.

The South Dakota crew is on hand in case a fire breaks out because of the extremely dry conditions in the area.

To give you an idea of just how dry it is, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reported 50 wildfires over Memorial Day weekend.