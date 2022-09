SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota field was featured on this week’s CBS Sunday Morning show.

KELOLAND’s chief photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the glowing field in central KELOLAND.

This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured on the show. More recently his footage of a herd of bison, falls on the Reedy River, a flock of sandhill Cranes, the Badlands, and a Black Hills wild horse sanctuary were all featured on the show.