South Dakota featured in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade is back in full swing this year, and South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore float will make its appearance once again.

The state Department of Tourism’s “Mount Rushmore’s American Pride” float will host country music star Chris Lane.

More than 50 million television viewers are expected to watch the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning.

You can watch the parade on KELO-TV starting at 8 a.m. CST on Thursday.

This is the 12th year in a row for the state to take part in the parade.

The Department of Tourism hopes to drive new and repeat visitors to the state while also generating brand awareness, according to a news release.

“Partnerships with brands like Macy’s provide an opportunity for South Dakota to gain valuable recognition from potential visitors across the nation as well as with international visitors,” James Hagen, Secretary of the Department of Tourism, said.

It's almost time for the 95th #MacysParade, and we can't wait to let our great faces shine alongside special talent @iamchrislane! Tune in at 9 a.m. and join us: https://t.co/iSut2Z8KNl



📸: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® pic.twitter.com/IXC0CAPjLA — South Dakota Tourism (@southdakota) November 25, 2021

The 2021 parade will travel the streets of New York City on Thursday, featuring 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, numerous performances and Santa Claus.