South Dakota farmer reacts to phase one of trade deal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Friday, President Donald Trump announced phase one of a trade deal between the United States and China.

So KELOLAND News sat down with local farmers to learn about their reaction to the deal.

President Trump said on Friday this deal would cause Chinese farm purchases to hit $50 billion per year.

Matt Bainbridge, a farmer near Ethan, says that seems like a pretty large number, but it would be positive for farmers if it came true. Bainbridge says for now, he’s going to remain cautiously optimistic towards the deal and wait to see where it all leads.

“We’re kind of waiting to see, to see how it all plays out. If this turns into big purchases and market movement, or what happens next, I guess,” Bainbridge said.

He says after the tough year they’ve had, a trade deal would be a win for farmers right now. Coming up later tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News, hear additional thoughts from Bainbridge as well as another farmer.