South Dakota enlists Trump attorney in abortion lawsuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota has enlisted one of former President Donald Trump’s personal attorneys to help in its attempt to lift a decade-old injunction that nullified part of a state law requiring women to consult with a crisis pregnancy center before having an abortion.

The announcement comes after the state revived a legal fight over a 2011 law that required women seeking an abortion to consult with a pregnancy center that often discourages women from having an abortion. Last month, the judge who ordered the injunction in 2011 ruled against the state’s attempt to lift it.

The state is appealing to the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.