SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools.

In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.

“At Lake Preston, we feel the culture that we have established within our school and classrooms fosters our ‘Every Child, Every Day’ motto,” said Superintendent and Elementary Principal Dana Felderman. “The atmosphere is positive and engaging and you feel that excitement and energy shift into the teaching and learning daily.”

Whitewood Elementary Principal Brittan Porterfield also offered a statement, saying “When you walk into our school, you’re greeted with a mural that says, ‘Every student, every day, every way,’ a motto our staff and community have taken to heart — With this individualized instruction and attention, students thrive, and they certainly deserve this recognition.”