South Dakota Driver Licensing program restarting May 18

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Driver Licensing Program announced plans to allow services to the public through scheduled appointments at 10 exam stations starting on Monday, May 18.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said all exam stations will be open by appointment only. Aberdeen, Brookings, Huron, Mitchell, Pierre, Rapid City, Watertown and Yankton stations will be open Monday through Friday. The Sioux Falls station will be open Monday through Saturday. Mobridge’s exam station is open only Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

To schedule an appointment, applicants need to call 605-773-6883 or email DPSLicensingInfo@state.sd.us. Staff will prioritize appointments according to need and anyone who is ill or experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms will be asked to stay at home until they are well.