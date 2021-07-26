South Dakota DOT to reduce speeds and add additional traffic lights during Sturgis Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation says it will install temporary traffic signals during the 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Officials say reduced speed limits and additional traffic lights will be activated due to the expected increase in traffic at this year’s Sturgis Rally.

Temporary traffic lights can be found at the following locations:

S.D. Highway 34/79 and Ft. Meade main entrance

S.D. Highway 34 and S.D. Highway 79 east of Sturgis

S.D. Highway 34 and Ft. Meade Way

S.D. Highway 44 and U.S. Highway 385

U.S. Highway 16 and U.S. Highway 385 east of Hill City

S.D. Highway 34/79 and 11 th Street in Sturgis

Street in Sturgis I-90 Exit 32 WB ramp

I-90 Exit 32 EB ramp

I-90 Exit 55 EB ramp

S.D. Highway 34/79 and Glencoe Drive

S.D. Highway 34/79 and Nellie Avenue

The traffic signals will be up and functioning prior to Thursday, August 5 and will remain in operation until Monday, August 16, 2021.

Speed limits will also be reduced in several locations from Aug. 5 through Sunday, August 15.

Interstate 90 speed limit will be reduced from 75 mph to 65 mph from west of Exit 55 (Deadwood Avenue) in Rapid City to west of Exit 30 (Lazelle Street) in Sturgis.

S.D. Highway 34 speed limit will be reduced from 45 mph and 65 mph to 35 mph from Blanche Street in Sturgis east 3.8 miles (east of Buffalo Chip).

S.D. Highway 79 speed limit will be reduced from 65 mph to 45 mph from the junction of S.D. Highway 34 north 1.75 miles (north of Iron Horse Campground) and from 0.05 mile south of the intersection with Bighorn Rd north 0.8 mile (near Full Throttle Saloon and Drag Pipe Saloon approaches).

Officials with the SDDOT say message boards and speed trailers at various locations along the interstate will display messages regarding traffic conditions, crashes causing delays and extreme weather events.