South Dakota DOT preparing for upcoming storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation is preparing for the next round of snow in KELOLAND.



Safety officials remind everyone to slow down and take your time getting to work tomorrow morning, and to give the snow plows some space on the road.

“We obviously want to push don’t crowd the plow. This year we’ve outfitted 25 of our plows statewide with blue lights on the back to help draw driver’s attention to those, improve visibility of the plow trucks,” said Travis Dressen of the South Dakota DOT.

The transportation department also reminds drivers to check the new s-d-5-1-1 dot org website to see the road conditions before you head out.