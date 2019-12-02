1  of  55
South Dakota DOT looking for seasonal snow plow drivers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With all this snow that we’ve received recently and that we receive every year, clearing off the roads is a big deal that affects everyone in KELOLAND. The South Dakota Department of Transportation could use your help to continue keeping the state roads safe.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is in need of more seasonal snow plow drivers in the Sioux Falls area.

Travis Dressen, the Sioux Falls area engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation, says they are in need of three to four drivers in Sioux Falls, as well as one in the Madison and Flandreau area.

“We have about 41 trucks we can put on the road, plus some different specialty snow-removal equipment, so with having 28 full-time people, we’re looking to fill those additional trucks with winter seasonals,” Dressen said.

Dressen says they have both day and night crew positions available. For more information on the job, you can visit their website or give them a call.

