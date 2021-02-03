South Dakota DOH launches COVID-19 vaccine group identification tool

The South Dakota Department of Health has released a new web-based tool to help people in South Dakota identify which priority vaccination group they fall under in the state’s vaccination plan.

“We continue to innovate and make COVID-19 vaccination information easier to access for all South Dakotans,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “By empowering South Dakotans with the latest information, we are ensuring residents can make the best health decisions for themselves and their families. Our numbers are trending in the right direction and we are working non-stop to get vaccines distributed and in arms statewide.”

The DOH also released two infographics. In one of the infographics, you can view the vaccination process from registration to shot-in-arm for state residents. The other infographic is a myth & facts document regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

The DOH also announced that beginning February 8th, the age for vaccinating those in Group 1D will be lowered to those who are 75 and older. The previous age was 80. The state says the age will continue to decrease in five year increments in the coming weeks as vaccine supply allows.