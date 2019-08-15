South Dakota DOC honors murdered corrections administrator

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakota corrections officers left on a somber trip Thursday to Tennessee to attend the funeral of a fallen colleague. The South Dakota group will be among corrections departments from across the country honoring the memory of Debra Johnson, the prison administrator who was murdered by an inmate. Johnson’s funeral will take place Friday in Nashville. Johnson’s death is a personal loss to the warden of South Dakota’s women’s prison in Pierre.

Paying tribute to fallen officers is part of the solemn duty of the South Dakota Department of Corrections honor guard. Corrections Unit Manager Sam Badure has attended a dozen funerals as a member.

“If it was one of us, we know that everyone else would come and support that, so it’s a super-honor to to be a part of,” Badure said.

Badure and Steve Hoiten are the South Dakota honor guard members who will attend the funeral of Debra Johnson, who was sexually assaulted and murdered, allegedly by an escaped inmate at her home on the grounds of West Tennessee State Penitentiary. It’s the same facility where the warden of South Dakota’s women’s prison once worked and lived.

“I lived on the grounds too, as an associate warden there at West Tenn. And I had my teenage daughter who was in high school at the time live there on the grounds with me and I couldn’t imagine something like that happening on grounds,” Wanda Markland said.

Wanda Markland says Debra Johnson was a role model to women in the corrections department.

“She had an open-door policy, if you needed to talk about something, I spent quite a few times sitting in her office discussing things and how we would handle stuff,” Markland said.

Markland says Johnson also reached out to the inmates in her charge.

“Both inmates and staff liked her. She would sit down with inmates and listen to their stories, too,” Markland said.

Markland says corrections workers across the nation can honor the memory of Johnson by carrying-on her commitment to helping inmates turn their lives around.

“That’s what she would want all of us in corrections to do, is do the best job we can to make them great returning citizens,” Markland said.

Johnson’s murder led to a large manhunt that ended Sunday with the arrest of escapee Curtis Ray Watson, who could now face the death penalty if he’s found guilty of Johnson’s murder.