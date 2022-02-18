EDGEMONT, S.D. (KELO) — A man who spent his career locking up criminals will spend decades in a federal prison cell. A judge sentenced Francis ‘Frank’ Kistler to 25 years behind bars.

Kistler spent nearly three decades upholding the law, mostly in South Dakota.

His law enforcement career included time in Charles Mix and Fall River Counties. A LinkedIn page says his first South Dakota job was in Custer County in 1996.

One of his responsibilities as a deputy sheriff was teaching local children about the dangers of drugs as a DARE instructor.

A federal court document says Kistler eventually resigned from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office due to sexual misconduct with a minor. KELOLAND News searched both state and federal records and did not find any charges in that case.

Kistler’s most recent job was with the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office. According to an interview in a newspaper article from March of 2019, Kistler said he liked his job and didn’t plan to retire anytime soon. Just three months after the Herald Star article, Kistler found himself on the other side of the law.

Court papers say in June 2019, another deputy discovered nude pictures of a local teenager on Kistler’s work phone. During an interview with a DCI agent, Kistler admitted to having a sexual relationship with the girl.

He said he was in love. The 17-year old girl said she only sent him the photos because of his position in law enforcement.

The investigation also turned up a second victim who Kistler touched and exchanged nude photos with. That victim was just 13 years old. Kistler says he thought she was 15.

Court documents say Kistler also admits to giving the 17-year old girl alcohol.