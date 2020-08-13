South Dakota DENR website for harmful algae

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’ve ever wondered whether the lakes or ponds in your area may have harmful algae, there’s a new way for you to check.

The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources has put together a website and interactive map that shows reported locations of algal blooms. The website also provides information about what causes the blooms, potential risks, and photos so you know what to look out for.

You can also submit reports if you see algal blooms in your area.