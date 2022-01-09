South Dakota Democratic party questions Thune’s decision to run for reelection

SIOUX FALLS , S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Democratic Party is questioning Thune’s desire to serve another term in the Senate.

The state party chairman Randy Seiler posted on Saturday “After weeks of saying he’s not sure he wants to represent South Dakota for another term in the Senate, John Thune announced his intent to run for reelection… South Dakotans deserve a U.S. Senator who actually wants the job…”

Aberdeen attorney Brian Bengs is seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination for U.S. Senate. Bengs announced his candidacy back in the fall.