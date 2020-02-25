South Dakota Democratic Party announces new executive director

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Democratic Party announced the hiring of a new executive director on Tuesday.

Pamela Cole, a former state legislator from Brookings (2008-2010), will take over the position, according to SDDP Chairman Randy Seiler. Cole has worked in grant writing, marketing and volunteer coordination.

The Democratic Party will host a meet and greet with Pam at a later date to be announced.

“It’s important that our members get a chance to visit and learn about what 2020 holds for the party. I’m really excited about this opportunity and to be part of this team. This is a role I am honored to be in,” Cole said in a news release.