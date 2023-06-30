The Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., is seen on Thursday, June 29, 2023 as the court finishes up their term.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Congressional members from South Dakota issued statements on the Supreme Court ruling striking down President Joe Biden’s plans to forgive student debt.

Friday, the court blocked the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan, stopping more than 40 million borrowers from receiving loan forgiveness and delivering a major defeat to one of the president’s key campaign promises.

Senator John Thune (R-S.D.) and Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) both quickly came out in support of the ruling.

“The cost of this debt forgiveness would be a baffling $500 billion or more. Our national debt is skyrocketing, and a policy like President Biden’s would only make it worse,” Johnson said in a news release.

“Anyone frustrated by today’s decision should direct their complaints to the White House, where they knew this executive order would likely be struck down by the courts but did nothing whatsoever to meaningfully address exorbitant costs in higher education,” Thune stated in a news release and on social media.

Biden’s plan would have canceled up to $20,000 in loans for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for other borrowers, if the individual’s income is less than $125,000. The income limit was doubled for married couples.

The Department of Education has confirmed interest on student loans will begin in September, while payments will resume in October.