South Dakota DCI: Two adults found dead in semi-truck along I-29

BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has released new information regarding a death investigation involving a semi on Interstate 29.

According to a press release sent out on Thursday, two adults were found dead in the cab of the semi-truck near mile marker 35 on Tuesday, June 8.

The press release goes on to say that autopsies have been completed, and the DCI is not looking for suspects. There is no threat to the public.

Authorities are still investigating.