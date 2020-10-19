South Dakota DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls police are trying to figure out how a suspect died during an officer involved shooting that happened Friday. The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is working on the case. Police have not identified the victim yet, but believe the person is 19 years old.

Just after 11:00 Friday night, police responded to an apartment building near the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center where a man was refusing to leave.

“We had officers that came up to this apartment, there were two different doors, one on the north and one on the south, we had one officer that entered the building on the north side,” Sioux Falls Police spokesman, Sam Clemens said.

According to police, when the officer entered the building, the man started shooting a gun.

“The officer was thankfully able to get out of the building, the other officer on the other end of the building saw and heard the gun shots and started returning fire, they ended up forming a perimeter, and more officers came to the area to assist,” Clemens said.

Police say the suspect died of a gunshot wound to the head but the origin of the gunshot is not yet known.

“There’s a lot of speculation about how he died, the manner of his injury, or cause of his injury, we don’t have that information yet, so DCI is running the investigation, they are the lead agency and we asked them to take over this investigation, so we have an independent agency that is looking at it, there will be an autopsy done in the next day or two, I’m not sure if that will give us the answer but hopefully we will have an answer from that,” Clemens said.

One of the officers did receive minor injuries, but did not need medical attention.

Both officers involved in the incident have been put on administrative leave, which Clemens says is part of their department policy.