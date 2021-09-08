Man dies in police custody, DCI investigating

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into a man’s death while he was being arrested by Sioux Falls Police.

It started Tuesday afternoon when police received reports of gunshots and a burglary in the area of 19th Street and Dakota Avenue.

Police say a man started banging on the door of a house and forced his way inside. A woman inside the home noticed he had a gun and was acting erratically. The woman was able to call police while the man was in a different room. The woman told police she thought the man was hallucinating.

When officers arrived, they convinced the man to come out of the house. Police say the man left the gun inside.

Police say they noticed the man was making odd movements and put him in handcuffs to arrest him. As they were taking him to the police car, the man collapsed.

Officers gave him emergency aid until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The state DCI is investigating the death. Police haven’t released the man’s name, but say he is a 31-year-old from Lower Brule, South Dakota.

Surveillance video from the area helped police locate a second man who was with the man who died a short time earlier.

Police say one of the men had shot a gun in the area, but no damage was found. A second gun was found on the ground. Police say that gun had been stolen from a home in 2019.