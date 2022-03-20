HANSON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday night.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the South Dakota DCI says the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired at a residence near the intersection of South Dakota Highway 25 and 249th Street in rural Hanson County. The South Dakota DCI says a man involved with the incident fired at law enforcement on scene, which resulted in authorities returning fire and fatally wounding the man.

Additional resources including the South Dakota Highway Patrol SWAT team the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation Crisis/ Hostage Negotiations Unit were called in to help. Also assisting with the incident were the Miner County Sheriff’s Office, McCook County Sheriff’s Office, Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office, and Davison County Sheriff’s Office.