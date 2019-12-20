South Dakota courtrooms adjust to long holiday

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakota state workers will have both this Monday and Tuesday off. That means courthouses across the state will be closed from 5 p.m. Friday all the way through Christmas Day. That’s a stretch of five days without any formal legal proceedings. But some judges will preside over a special session on Monday so jail inmates have a timely hearing and the courts can avoid a massive backlog of cases come next Thursday.

The wheels of justice may turn slowly, but they never come to a compete stop, even during a lengthy holiday time-off.

“When you count Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and Christmas Day, five days is a long time to shut down the criminal justice system here in Minnehaha County,” Second Judicial Circuit Judge Jon Sogn said.

But the shutdown will only be partial in the Second Judicial Circuit. Even though the Minnehaha County courthouse will officially be closed on Monday, a judge will come in that afternoon to review the cases of people who were arrested over the weekend

“To make sure that things keep moving along, that the rights of the people who are arrested and in custody are protected and also to make sure that the rights of the victims are being protected and that they have adequate input in what the decisions are,” Sogn said.

Defendants have a right to have their cases reviewed by a judge within 48 hours of their arrest. The Minnehaha County Jail warden is glad the special hearing will take place Monday to break up what would otherwise be a lengthy holiday stretch behind bars.

“I was pretty thankful that we were discussing it and it was a possibility. The fact that it came to fruition is really great. It helps control the population in the jail and takes a little stress off my staff,” Warden Mike Mattson said.

Warden Mattson does not expect overcrowding to be an issue over the long holiday since the county opened-up the fifth-floor of the jail expansion to house more inmates.

“That increased our jail capacity by about 120 inmates. And it eases some pressure for the crowding issue, for sure, because we have more beds,” Mattson said.

Warden Mattson expects an average number of arrests over the weekend before Christmas. And judges are confident of handling the caseload during Monday’s working holiday.

“We have wonderful staff that we work with and we’ll keep up. We’ll take care of everybody,” Sogn said.

A judge will also hold a special session Monday morning at the Lincoln County courthouse in Canton.