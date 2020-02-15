South Dakota couple sentenced to prison after fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A South Dakota couple has been sentenced to prison after two of their children died in a crash on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation.

29-year-old Dakota Horned Eagle was sentenced to 4 years and three months in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and causing a serious injury to a minor while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

25-year-old Ashley Stoneman as sentenced 1 and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse. The couple and four surviving children received non-life threatening injuries.

None of the children were restrained in car seats or wearing seat belts.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.