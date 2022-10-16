SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door.

Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.

Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in South Dakota using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#50. McPherson County

– Worried about global warming: 54.8%

— 3.8% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.9%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%

– Total population: 1,804 people

tochichi//Wikicommons

#49. Pennington County

– Worried about global warming: 54.9%

— 3.8% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.7%

– Total population: 84,917 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Union County

– Worried about global warming: 55.2%

— 3.5% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.8%

– Total population: 11,646 people

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#47. Sanborn County

– Worried about global warming: 55.2%

— 3.4% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.4%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.0%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.2%

– Total population: 1,807 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Yankton County

– Worried about global warming: 55.2%

— 3.4% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%

– Total population: 17,904 people

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Turner County

– Worried about global warming: 55.4%

— 3.3% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%

– Total population: 6,311 people

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Meade County

– Worried about global warming: 55.6%

— 3.1% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.5%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.8%

– Total population: 21,282 people

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Butte County

– Worried about global warming: 55.6%

— 3.1% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.3%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.4%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%

– Total population: 7,698 people

Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Jones County

– Worried about global warming: 55.6%

— 3.0% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.1%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.6%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%

– Total population: 649 people

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Deuel County

– Worried about global warming: 55.7%

— 2.9% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.9%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%

– Total population: 3,291 people

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Kingsbury County

– Worried about global warming: 56.0%

— 2.7% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.9%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.5%

– Total population: 3,841 people

Canva

#39. Stanley County

– Worried about global warming: 56.2%

— 2.4% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.0%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.7%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%

– Total population: 2,329 people

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#38. Hyde County

– Worried about global warming: 56.4%

— 2.3% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.8%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%

– Total population: 1,066 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Bon Homme County

– Worried about global warming: 56.4%

— 2.2% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.4%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%

– Total population: 5,592 people

Canva

#36. Beadle County

– Worried about global warming: 56.5%

— 2.1% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.8%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.4%

– Total population: 13,391 people

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Lincoln County

– Worried about global warming: 56.6%

— 2.1% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.9%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.1%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%

– Total population: 40,784 people

Canva

#34. Hughes County

– Worried about global warming: 56.6%

— 2.1% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%

– Total population: 13,505 people

Matt Lemmon (mattlemmon) // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Perkins County

– Worried about global warming: 56.7%

— 2.0% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.1%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.2%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%

– Total population: 2,274 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Aurora County

– Worried about global warming: 56.7%

— 1.9% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.2%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.9%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%

– Total population: 2,024 people

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#31. Edmunds County

– Worried about global warming: 56.7%

— 1.9% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.2%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.3%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%

– Total population: 2,939 people

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#30. Miner County

– Worried about global warming: 56.8%

— 1.8% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.7%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%

– Total population: 1,660 people

Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. McCook County

– Worried about global warming: 56.9%

— 1.8% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%

– Total population: 4,029 people

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Faulk County

– Worried about global warming: 57.1%

— 1.5% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.5%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.5%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%

– Total population: 1,797 people

Canva

#27. Lake County

– Worried about global warming: 57.2%

— 1.4% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%

– Total population: 10,104 people

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Spink County

– Worried about global warming: 57.4%

— 1.3% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%

– Total population: 4,907 people

puroticorico // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Custer County

– Worried about global warming: 57.8%

— 0.9% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.7%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.8%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.1%

– Total population: 7,333 people

Canva

#24. Lawrence County

– Worried about global warming: 58.4%

— 0.3% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.9%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.5%

– Total population: 20,977 people

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Clark County

– Worried about global warming: 58.4%

— 0.2% lower than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.1%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.8%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.8%

– Total population: 2,729 people

Winkelvi // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Brown County

– Worried about global warming: 58.7%

— 0.1% higher than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%

– Total population: 29,771 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Marshall County

– Worried about global warming: 58.9%

— 0.2% higher than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.1%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%

– Total population: 3,596 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Charles Mix County

– Worried about global warming: 58.9%

— 0.3% higher than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.4%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.2%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.3%

– Total population: 6,566 people

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#19. Day County

– Worried about global warming: 59.1%

— 0.4% higher than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%

– Total population: 4,256 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Jerauld County

– Worried about global warming: 59.7%

— 1.1% higher than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.9%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.7%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%

– Total population: 1,594 people

Wacekj // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Fall River County

– Worried about global warming: 59.9%

— 1.3% higher than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.5%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%

– Total population: 5,589 people

Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Brookings County

– Worried about global warming: 60.4%

— 1.8% higher than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.5%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.9%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%

– Total population: 27,543 people

Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#15. Moody County

– Worried about global warming: 60.6%

— 2.0% higher than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.5%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%

– Total population: 4,840 people

Rolf Blauert Dk4hb // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lyman County

– Worried about global warming: 61.4%

— 2.8% higher than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.6%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%

– Total population: 2,715 people

Betsy Armour // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Roberts County

– Worried about global warming: 62.2%

— 3.6% higher than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.4%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.2%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%

– Total population: 7,494 people

Amphibol // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Brule County

– Worried about global warming: 62.3%

— 3.6% higher than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.7%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.1%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%

– Total population: 3,931 people

Seabear70// Wikimedia

#11. Minnehaha County

– Worried about global warming: 62.5%

— 3.8% higher than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.7%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.3%

– Total population: 140,957 people

Canva

#10. Mellette County

– Worried about global warming: 63.2%

— 4.5% higher than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.1%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.6%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%

– Total population: 1,399 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Bennett County

– Worried about global warming: 63.9%

— 5.3% higher than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.8%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.8%

– Total population: 2,200 people

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Jackson County

– Worried about global warming: 64.3%

— 5.7% higher than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.8%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.7%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%

– Total population: 2,250 people

User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Clay County

– Worried about global warming: 66.2%

— 7.5% higher than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.1%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 46.5%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.3%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.7%

– Total population: 11,603 people

JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Corson County

– Worried about global warming: 69.3%

— 10.6% higher than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.6%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 52.8%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%

– Total population: 2,638 people

Runner1928 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dewey County

– Worried about global warming: 69.4%

— 10.7% higher than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.7%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.7%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.0%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.5%

– Total population: 3,675 people

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Todd County

– Worried about global warming: 69.9%

— 11.2% higher than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.8%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 51.9%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.2%

– Total population: 5,934 people

Harry Weddington, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Buffalo County

– Worried about global warming: 72.6%

— 14.0% higher than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.8%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.6%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.2%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.2%

– Total population: 1,259 people

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Ziebach County

– Worried about global warming: 73.6%

— 15.0% higher than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.4%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 55.3%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.8%

– Total population: 1,946 people

Canva

#1. Oglala Lakota County

– Worried about global warming: 77.1%

— 18.5% higher than South Dakota average

– Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 72.0%

– Think global warming will harm them personally: 58.8%

– Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%

– Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.3%

– Total population: 9,008 people