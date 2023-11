SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota farmers are making progress in the fields, but in some areas that progress is slower than normal.

According to the latest update from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, last week farmers had six good days for farm work.

The soybean harvest is 97% complete and on pace with last year, but the USDA says there’s still quite a bit of corn in the fields.

As of November 5, 76% of corn crops were harvested — that’s behind 90% for the same time last year.