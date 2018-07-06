South Dakota Corn Growers Pleased With Pruitt Resignation

Many South Dakota farmers are saying "good riddance" to Scott Pruitt stepping down as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Scott Pruitt resigned as EPA administrator Thursday amid a slew of ethical questions ranging from his travel spending to dealings with industry lobbyists. But it was Pruitt's actions on ethanol that upset South Dakota farmers.

Keith Alverson was among the South Dakota corn growers who gave Scott Pruitt an earful during a meeting in Reliance last month.

"We definitely passed along our views of frustration with what had gone on, Alverson said.

South Dakota farmers have been upset with Pruitt for granting waivers to oil refineries so they could cut-back on blending ethanol into their fuel. During their meeting, Alverson says Pruitt wouldn't own-up to his actions on granting those waivers.

"He made up some excuses on why things had taken place and then fell back on some rulings that they had in the past," Alverson said.

But even with Pruitt gone, Alverson acknowledges there's no guarantee that his successor at EPA will be a strong advocate for ramping-up ethanol production.

"At this point, we're turning the chapter to the next page and we're willing to try and come in there with an open mind, with the acting administrator," Alverson said.

Alverson blames Pruitt for for sinking ethanol's demand by as much as two billion gallons. He hopes with Scott Pruitt out at EPA, the industry will bounce-back, and with it, South Dakota's corn crop.

Alverson is on the board of directors of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association.

The Corn Growers posted this statement Friday:

"South Dakota farmers and the ethanol industry had a big win with the resignation of EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. We are excited for the opportunity to work with someone new who will carry through with President Trump's promises."