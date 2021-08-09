South Dakota considering potential changes to child support guidelines

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Commission on Child Support is asking for your input on possible changes to South Dakota’s child support guidelines and related statutes.

The Commission will conduct public hearings over the next three months. It may recommend changes reflecting adjustments in the costs of raising children and other related issues.

The Commission will submit its report and recommendations to Governor Kristi Noem and the legislature by December 31st, to be considered during the 2022 legislative session.

Below are the scheduled public hearings:

Thursday, August 26th, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. CDT in the Kneip Conference Room #3 at the Department of Social Services office at 700 Governors Dr. in Pierre

Thursday, September 30th, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. CDT in the Rushmore Room of the Department of Social Services office at 811 E 10 th St. in Sioux Falls

St. in Sioux Falls Wednesday, October 27th, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. MDT in the Angostura Room at the Department of Social Services office at 510 N. Cambell St. in Rapid City

You can also submit written comments or participate in the meetings remotely by visiting the Department of Social Service’s website.