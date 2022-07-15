SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a donation that is always in need — blood. That’s why Siouxland Oral Surgery partnered with the community blood bank to increase our region’s supply.

All day, people have been lining up to donate blood, including Nicole Willuweit.

“The reason I chose to donate, is because to essentially pay it forward, perhaps one day I might need a donation or a transfusion that it wouldn’t be an issue,” Willuweit said.

This Summer the community blood bank has seen a decline in blood donations and would like to see more due to the new COVID-19 surge.

“We’re seeing that resurge of COVID right now people aren’t eligible to donate blood. So we are also experiencing people falling off this time and not being able to give, and our hope is to that if you are feeling well and healthy. You come out and support the local blood supply. Doesn’t matter what blood type you are because we need all blood types,” Ken Versteeg Executive director of Community Blood Bank said.

“We need extra blood because there is more trauma in the summer. So transfusions are more commonly needed, and it’s a time where less people are around to give blood,” Dr. Jasom Leets Siouxland Oral Surgeon said.

The donations collected Friday will be used at several medical facilities across the region.

“This blood is separated and basically shared between with Sanford and Avera. We actually service 38 hospitals around the region, these hospitals are either affiliated or owned by Avera or Sanford health systems,” Versteeg said.

A donation that will go a long way to help friends, family and neighbors.

To make a donation to the Community Blood Bank you can find the link here.