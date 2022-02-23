SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls business leader credited with changing the technology and communications landscape of South Dakota, has died after a two-year battle with cancer.

Mark Shlanta was the Chief Executive Officer of SDN Communications.

During his more than two decades with the company, Shlanta expanded the fiber optic network to 50,000 miles in South Dakota and extended it into eight surrounding states.

Under Shlanta’s leadership, SDN built a data center and started providing cybersecurity services. He also served as an expert witness for several U.S. Congressional committees. Plus, he volunteered with several community organizations.

Shlanta was 57.