South Dakota commits $100 million in public funds to expand broadband services

ROWENA, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has committed $100 million in public funds to help better connect rural residents through the broadband initiative.

Gov. Kristi Noem and FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr got a first-hand look at one project nearing completion west of Rowena on Tuesday. Noem says connecting every part of the state is important, especially rural areas.

Related Content Gov. Noem highlights Connect SD Broadband Initiative at press conference

“It was challenging for us to recruit people to live in those areas. It was challenging for us to educate our kids, and then we were really looking to streamline health care services, mental health services in areas to the entire state of South Dakota and could not do that without high speed internet access,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

Alliance Communications says this project features 500 miles of fiber and connected over 170 locations.

Hear more from Gov. Noem and broadband experts tonight on KELOLAND News.