South Dakota college football to air live on KELO-TV

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is excited to bring University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University football to My UTV and The CW of the Black Hills this fall.

Three Missouri Valley Football Conference games will air:

SDSU vs Indiana State will air live on My UTV Saturday, September 25 at 12 p.m. CT and on The CW of the Black Hills at 11 a.m. MT.

USD plays University of Northern Iowa Saturday, October 16 at 4 p.m. CT on My UTV and 3 p.m. MT on The CW of the Black Hills.

Then on October 30, SDSU takes on Youngstown State at 1 p.m. CT on My UTV and 12 p.m. MT on The CW of the Black Hills.

All games will air live and halftime will feature KELOLAND Sports stories on local athletes and special KELOLAND Living interviews with local businesses.