CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (KELO)– A South Dakota cheer and dance studio is celebrating two national wins.

Balance Studio members recently attended their first ever U.S. finals in Kansas City.

“I was nervous, I was excited, it was a whole variety of different emotions,” said Evelyn Bunker, cheer team member.

The Chamberlain teams brought home two champion titles.

“It’s kind of like, we do smaller competitions, like we maybe compete against four teams, and they are kind of just like [smaller] auditoriums so my favorite part was like the atmosphere and like you know you’re at a big time competition,” said Keeleigh Elwood, cheer team member.

“Just hearing the announcer stop and say ‘all the way from South Dakota,’ when he announced that first place, it was overwhelming. It was exciting and we knew those girls earned it,” said Stephanie Swanson, head coach and owner of Balance Studio.

The teams found out they made it to the finals competition just two weeks in advance.

“I think as a coach you always go in and hope for the best. I knew our girls had it this year, we’ve been very successful in our competitions. I was hoping top three, when we got down to the top two, it was really exciting and the nerves started turning. But when he named us number one, it was overwhelming,” said Swanson.

Bringing small town South Dakota into the national spotlight.

“I think the girls have gotten a little taste of what competing at that level is, and so I know we will be back next year,” said Swanson.

The Balance Studio teams were not the only South Dakota teams at the U.S. finals. There were also groups from Sioux Falls and Mitchell.