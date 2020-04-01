South Dakota business owner optimistic about Payroll Protection Program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One KELOLAND business owner is hoping the CARES Act helps him keep his employees on the payroll.

President Donald Trump signed the package into law last week.

It includes the Payroll Protection Program, which is an SBA loan designed to help small businesses with 500 employees or less keep workers on the payroll.

Kevin Baumgartner calls his line of work critical to commerce.

He’s the owner of K-Scale in Sioux Falls, which sells, services, and installs scales.

“Almost everything you eat gets scaled at some point, and usually multiple times. All the way from the feed that feeds the animals, whether it be cattle or hogs, to the meatpacker, and to the Highway Patrol scales that scale you going down the road,” K-Scale and West River Scale Owner Kevin Baumgartner said.

He also owns West River Scale in Rapid City.

But lately work has slowed down at his offices as businesses and communities try to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Manufacturing has now cut out almost everyone walking in the doors, so everywhere we go we often—if it’s not critical to commerce it’s probably shut down or closed off to us,” Kevin Baumgartner said.

In fact, spring is usually Field Service Manager Brandon Baumgartner’s busiest time of year.

“Usually, I’m putting in 60-70 hour weeks. I’ve been fairly to maintain about 40 hour weeks so far,” Field Service Manager Brandon Baumgartner said.

His father hasn’t laid off any employees yet, and he doesn’t want to.

That’s why he plans on applying for the Payroll Protection Program.

“Maybe if they have to sit home a couple two or three days a week and only work a couple days a week I’ll keep them on the payroll full-time so they can afford to pay their rents and afford to feed their families too,” Kevin Baumgartner said.

He’s optimistic the program will benefit his businesses.

While work has slowed down, the Baumgartners say ag-related jobs are helping them stay afloat.

For questions including who can apply, or how, click here.