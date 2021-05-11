South Dakota brews recognized locally during American Craft Beer Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is American Craft Beer Week. The springtime salute to local beers and breweries was created by the Brewers Association.

Monk’s Ale House in Sioux Falls identifies itself as the city’s first craft beer bar. Monk’s offers a rotating selection of fifty tap beers, and all fifty are currently South Dakota brews in celebration of American Craft Beer Week.

“Very fun week and coordinating all of it is fun too, reaching out to all the smaller breweries that you don’t see all the time or getting the kegs in from the west side of the state that you don’t really have a chance to try unless you drive out there,” Taproom manager Kelby Beste said.

American Craft Beer Week is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2021.

